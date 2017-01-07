Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) from Railroads – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads is valued at 21799.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.92 with a Forward PE of 16.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Railroads has a PEG of 2.43 alongside a PS value of 4.68 and a PB value of 6.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads shows a Dividend Yield of 1.02% with a Payout Ratio of 16.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Railroads holds an EPS of 7.46 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -0.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.74%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.90%. Eventually, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Railroads exhibits an EPS value of 8.19% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Railroads NYSE shows a value of -9.10% with Outstanding shares of 146.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads has a Current Ratio of 0.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.71% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.62%. Its Day High was 4.62% and Day Low showed 6.99%. The 52-Week High shows -5.04% with a 52-Week Low of 54.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads has a current market price of 148.64 and the change is 1.01%. Its Target Price was fixed at 160.16 at an IPO Date of 12/30/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP Railroads is moving around at 88.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 24.40%. Performance week shows a value of 3.91%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.56%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.52% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.91%.