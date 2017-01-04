Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from Credit Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services is valued at 42798.02. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Capital One Financial Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCapital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.66 with a Forward PE of 11.26. Capital One Financial Corporation Credit Services has a PEG of 2.26 alongside a PS value of 1.92 and a PB value of 0.92.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.80% with a Payout Ratio of 22.60%. Capital One Financial Corporation Credit Services holds an EPS of 7.02 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -7.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.90%. Eventually, Capital One Financial Corporation Credit Services exhibits an EPS value of 5.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Capital One Financial Corporation Credit Services NYSE shows a value of 12.20% with Outstanding shares of 481.58.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.80% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.63%. Its Day High was 23.63% and Day Low showed 24.99%. The 52-Week High shows -2.46% with a 52-Week Low of 56.49%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services has a current market price of 89.39 and the change is 0.59%. Its Target Price was fixed at 89.57 at an IPO Date of 11/16/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation COF Credit Services is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 16.40%. Performance week shows a value of -0.90%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.61%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.71% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.80%.