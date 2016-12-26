CATV Systems: Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems is valued at 31113.77. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Liberty LiLAC Group compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Liberty LiLAC Group NASDAQ:LILA CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 20.09. Liberty LiLAC Group CATV Systems has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 14.74 and a PB value of 0.92.

Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Liberty LiLAC Group CATV Systems holds an EPS of -3.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 265.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 246.80%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, Liberty LiLAC Group CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of 47.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Liberty LiLAC Group CATV Systems NASDAQ shows a value of 189.50% with Outstanding shares of 1373.07.

Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.27% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -26.93%. Its Day High was -26.93% and Day Low showed 18.64%. The 52-Week High shows -46.84% with a 52-Week Low of 18.64%.

Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA) CATV Systems has a current market price of 22.66 and the change is 0.94%. Its Target Price was fixed at 31.5 at an IPO Date of 7/14/2015. At present, the Gross Margin for Liberty LiLAC Group LILA CATV Systems is moving around at 58.90% alongside a Profit Margin of -11.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.72%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.23%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.72% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.35%.