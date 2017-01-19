CATV Systems: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CATV Systems is valued at 57001.44. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Netflix, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Netflix, Inc. NASDAQ:NFLX CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of 357.23 with a Forward PE of 141.52. Netflix, Inc. CATV Systems has a PEG of 4.73 alongside a PS value of 6.97 and a PB value of 22.52.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Netflix, Inc. CATV Systems holds an EPS of 0.37 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -54.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 131.85%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -7.90%. Eventually, Netflix, Inc. CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of 75.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Netflix, Inc. CATV Systems NASDAQ shows a value of 31.70% with Outstanding shares of 428.94.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.18%. Its Day High was 27.18% and Day Low showed 20.07%. The 52-Week High shows -0.78% with a 52-Week Low of 66.22%.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CATV Systems has a current market price of 132.89 and the change is -0.61%. Its Target Price was fixed at 125.3 at an IPO Date of 5/23/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Netflix, Inc. NFLX CATV Systems is moving around at 31.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 2.00%. Performance week shows a value of 1.48%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.66%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.18% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.33%.