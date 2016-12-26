Cement: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement is valued at 10975.6. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:CX Cement on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.08 with a Forward PE of 17.11. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Cement has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 0.92 and a PB value of 1.38.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Cement holds an EPS of 0.37 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 102.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.82%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.00%. Eventually, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Cement exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Cement NYSE shows a value of 12.60% with Outstanding shares of 1403.53.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.08%. Its Day High was 5.08% and Day Low showed 8.76%. The 52-Week High shows -16.36% with a 52-Week Low of 123.43%.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement has a current market price of 7.82 and the change is 0.64%. Its Target Price was fixed at 9.05 at an IPO Date of 9/15/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX Cement is moving around at 34.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.90%. Performance week shows a value of -2.13%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.76%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.06%.