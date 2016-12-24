CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) from Internet Software & Services – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services is valued at 13333.52. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CGI Group Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.34 with a Forward PE of 11.85. CGI Group Inc. Internet Software & Services has a PEG of 2.71 alongside a PS value of 1.66 and a PB value of 2.94.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. CGI Group Inc. Internet Software & Services holds an EPS of 2.57 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 12.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.15%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.60%. Eventually, CGI Group Inc. Internet Software & Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.77% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CGI Group Inc. Internet Software & Services NYSE shows a value of -0.10% with Outstanding shares of 283.27.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.11% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.37%. Its Day High was 0.37% and Day Low showed 2.93%. The 52-Week High shows -6.94% with a 52-Week Low of 30.60%.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services has a current market price of 47.07 and the change is 0.60%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.9 at an IPO Date of 10/7/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for CGI Group Inc. GIB Internet Software & Services is moving around at 14.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.00%. Performance week shows a value of -0.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.69%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.63% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.13%.