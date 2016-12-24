Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from CATV Systems – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems is valued at 79351.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Charter Communications, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCharter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.68 with a Forward PE of 57.94. Charter Communications, Inc. CATV Systems has a PEG of 0.93 alongside a PS value of 3.74 and a PB value of 1.96.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Charter Communications, Inc. CATV Systems holds an EPS of 12.81 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -43.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 33.04%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -2.90%. Eventually, Charter Communications, Inc. CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of 24.30% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Charter Communications, Inc. CATV Systems NASDAQ shows a value of 309.70% with Outstanding shares of 273.22.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 0.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.44% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.49%. Its Day High was 20.49% and Day Low showed 20.26%. The 52-Week High shows -1.44% with a 52-Week Low of 86.02%.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems has a current market price of 290.43 and the change is -0.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at *TBA at an IPO Date of 1/5/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR CATV Systems is moving around at 41.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.90%. Performance week shows a value of 0.69%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.65%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.41%.