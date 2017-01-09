Chemicals – Major Diversified: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified is valued at 11563.79. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Celanese Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Celanese Corporation NYSE:CE Chemicals – Major Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.7 with a Forward PE of 11.21. Celanese Corporation Chemicals – Major Diversified has a PEG of 2.87 alongside a PS value of 2.14 and a PB value of 4.31.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 1.78% with a Payout Ratio of 43.40%. Celanese Corporation Chemicals – Major Diversified holds an EPS of 3.04 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -50.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.51%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -5.70%. Eventually, Celanese Corporation Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an EPS value of 9.31% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Celanese Corporation Chemicals – Major Diversified NYSE shows a value of -6.40% with Outstanding shares of 142.71.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Current Ratio of 2.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.76% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.53%. Its Day High was 16.53% and Day Low showed 14.87%. The 52-Week High shows -4.64% with a 52-Week Low of 50.25%.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a current market price of 81.03 and the change is 0.35%. Its Target Price was fixed at 82.61 at an IPO Date of 1/21/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Celanese Corporation CE Chemicals – Major Diversified is moving around at 24.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.21%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.47%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.96% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.77%.