Chemicals – Major Diversified: Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified is valued at 11353.27. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Eastman Chemical Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Eastman Chemical Company NYSE:EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.28 with a Forward PE of 10.55. Eastman Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified has a PEG of 2.62 alongside a PS value of 1.26 and a PB value of 2.55.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 2.65% with a Payout Ratio of 31.50%. Eastman Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified holds an EPS of 5.79 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 14.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.21%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 0.10%. Eventually, Eastman Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an EPS value of 5.06% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Eastman Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified NYSE shows a value of -6.50% with Outstanding shares of 147.56.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.23% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.27%. Its Day High was 9.27% and Day Low showed 9.66%. The 52-Week High shows -2.89% with a 52-Week Low of 41.04%.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a current market price of 76.94 and the change is -1.22%. Its Target Price was fixed at 82.24 at an IPO Date of 12/14/1993. At present, the Gross Margin for Eastman Chemical Company EMN Chemicals – Major Diversified is moving around at 26.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.50%. Performance week shows a value of 0.43%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.72%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.85% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.61%.