Chemicals – Major Diversified: The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified is valued at 65880.99. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Dow Chemical Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for The Dow Chemical Company NYSE:DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 9.43 with a Forward PE of 14.42. The Dow Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified has a PEG of 1.44 alongside a PS value of 1.41 and a PB value of 2.6.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 3.15% with a Payout Ratio of 27.20%. The Dow Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified holds an EPS of 6.2 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 104.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.07%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 27.80%. Eventually, The Dow Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an EPS value of 6.53% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Dow Chemical Company Chemicals – Major Diversified NYSE shows a value of 3.70% with Outstanding shares of 1127.52.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Current Ratio of 2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.51%. Its Day High was 11.51% and Day Low showed 13.24%. The 52-Week High shows -1.52% with a 52-Week Low of 49.10%.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a current market price of 58.43 and the change is -0.54%. Its Target Price was fixed at 62.35 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1972. At present, the Gross Margin for The Dow Chemical Company DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified is moving around at 23.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 16.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.95% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.43%.