Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) from Cleaning Products – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products is valued at 11536.42. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 25.75 with a Forward PE of 23.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products has a PEG of 3.35 alongside a PS value of 3.32 and a PB value of 5.44.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products shows a Dividend Yield of 1.59% with a Payout Ratio of 39.50%. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products holds an EPS of 1.74 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.86%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.40%. Eventually, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products exhibits an EPS value of 7.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products NYSE shows a value of 1.00% with Outstanding shares of 257.97.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.45% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.63%. Its Day High was -5.63% and Day Low showed 5.08%. The 52-Week High shows -16.06% with a 52-Week Low of 18.18%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a current market price of 44.72 and the change is 0.47%. Its Target Price was fixed at 47.17 at an IPO Date of 3/6/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD Cleaning Products is moving around at 45.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.13%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.16% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.50%.