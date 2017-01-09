Cigarettes: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes is valued at 142443.83. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Philip Morris International Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Philip Morris International Inc. NYSE:PM Cigarettes on its PE ratio displays a value of 21.96 with a Forward PE of 19.19. Philip Morris International Inc. Cigarettes has a PEG of 2.8 alongside a PS value of 5.46 and a PB value of *TBA.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes shows a Dividend Yield of 4.53% with a Payout Ratio of 98.00%. Philip Morris International Inc. Cigarettes holds an EPS of 4.18 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -7.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.26%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 2.40%. Eventually, Philip Morris International Inc. Cigarettes exhibits an EPS value of 7.84% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Philip Morris International Inc. Cigarettes NYSE shows a value of 0.80% with Outstanding shares of 1551.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.31% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.79%. Its Day High was -3.79% and Day Low showed 7.05%. The 52-Week High shows -9.93% with a 52-Week Low of 13.43%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Cigarettes has a current market price of 91.84 and the change is 0.78%. Its Target Price was fixed at 100.69 at an IPO Date of 3/17/2008. At present, the Gross Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. PM Cigarettes is moving around at 64.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 24.80%. Performance week shows a value of 0.12%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.35%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.19% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.29%.