Cigarettes: Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes is valued at 79772.71. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Reynolds American Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Reynolds American Inc. NYSE:RAI Cigarettes on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.57 with a Forward PE of 22.01. Reynolds American Inc. Cigarettes has a PEG of 1.3 alongside a PS value of 6.45 and a PB value of 3.71.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes shows a Dividend Yield of 3.28% with a Payout Ratio of 43.10%. Reynolds American Inc. Cigarettes holds an EPS of 3.85 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 90.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.89%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.60%. Eventually, Reynolds American Inc. Cigarettes exhibits an EPS value of 11.17% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Reynolds American Inc. Cigarettes NYSE shows a value of 1.40% with Outstanding shares of 1423.75.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.65%. Its Day High was 11.65% and Day Low showed 30.24%. The 52-Week High shows -0.27% with a 52-Week Low of 30.24%.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Cigarettes has a current market price of 56.03 and the change is 0.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 54.91 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1999. At present, the Gross Margin for Reynolds American Inc. RAI Cigarettes is moving around at 59.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 44.50%. Performance week shows a value of 0.88%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.95%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.69% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.92%.