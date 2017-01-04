Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) from Health Care Plans – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Health Care Plans is valued at 35395.78. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cigna Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Health Care Plans on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.45 with a Forward PE of 14.24. Cigna Corporation Health Care Plans has a PEG of 1.56 alongside a PS value of 0.9 and a PB value of 2.48.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Health Care Plans shows a Dividend Yield of 0.03% with a Payout Ratio of 0.50%. Cigna Corporation Health Care Plans holds an EPS of 7.36 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 19.39%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 11.60%. Eventually, Cigna Corporation Health Care Plans exhibits an EPS value of 11.86% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cigna Corporation Health Care Plans NYSE shows a value of 4.60% with Outstanding shares of 260.8.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Health Care Plans has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.26% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.25%. Its Day High was 3.25% and Day Low showed 17.98%. The 52-Week High shows -8.91% with a 52-Week Low of 17.98%.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Health Care Plans has a current market price of 135.71 and the change is -0.01%. Its Target Price was fixed at 151.15 at an IPO Date of 3/31/1982. At present, the Gross Margin for Cigna Corporation CI Health Care Plans is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 4.90%. Performance week shows a value of -2.08%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.09% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.23%.