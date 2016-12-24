Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) from Independent Oil & Gas – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 12867.61. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cimarex Energy Co. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 37.31. Cimarex Energy Co. Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 10.85 and a PB value of 5.42.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 0.24% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Cimarex Energy Co. Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -11.82 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -547.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 465.79%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -42.40%. Eventually, Cimarex Energy Co. Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 1.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cimarex Energy Co. Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -5.70% with Outstanding shares of 94.81.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 2.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.11% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.80%. Its Day High was 11.80% and Day Low showed 14.52%. The 52-Week High shows -7.65% with a 52-Week Low of 87.24%.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 135.72 and the change is -0.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 151.79 at an IPO Date of 9/25/2002. At present, the Gross Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. XEC Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 59.30% alongside a Profit Margin of -92.70%. Performance week shows a value of -1.29%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.63% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.94%.