Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) from Money Center Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Money Center Banks is valued at 172405.83. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Citigroup Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCitigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Money Center Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.06 with a Forward PE of 11.68. Citigroup Inc. Money Center Banks has a PEG of 2.75 alongside a PS value of 3 and a PB value of 0.82.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Money Center Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 1.06% with a Payout Ratio of 6.70%. Citigroup Inc. Money Center Banks holds an EPS of 4.64 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 146.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.25%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.90%. Eventually, Citigroup Inc. Money Center Banks exhibits an EPS value of 4.74% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Citigroup Inc. Money Center Banks NYSE shows a value of -0.40% with Outstanding shares of 2847.33.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Money Center Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.19% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.00%. Its Day High was 27.00% and Day Low showed 26.94%. The 52-Week High shows -1.75% with a 52-Week Low of 76.81%.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Money Center Banks has a current market price of 60.55 and the change is 0.35%. Its Target Price was fixed at 62.12 at an IPO Date of 1/3/1977. At present, the Gross Margin for Citigroup Inc. C Money Center Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 23.40%. Performance week shows a value of 1.97%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.54%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.75% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.80%.