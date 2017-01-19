Cleaning Products: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products is valued at 11486.16. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. NYSE:CHD Cleaning Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 25.63 with a Forward PE of 23.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products has a PEG of 3.35 alongside a PS value of 3.31 and a PB value of 5.42.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products shows a Dividend Yield of 1.59% with a Payout Ratio of 39.50%. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products holds an EPS of 1.74 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.86%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.40%. Eventually, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products exhibits an EPS value of 7.64% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Cleaning Products NYSE shows a value of 1.00% with Outstanding shares of 258.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.18% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.91%. Its Day High was -5.91% and Day Low showed 4.61%. The 52-Week High shows -16.43% with a 52-Week Low of 17.65%.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a current market price of 44.52 and the change is 1.69%. Its Target Price was fixed at 46.9 at an IPO Date of 3/6/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD Cleaning Products is moving around at 45.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.20%. Performance week shows a value of 0.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.51%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.44%.