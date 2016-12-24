Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) from Beverages – Soft Drinks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks is valued at 15384.57. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCoca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.26 with a Forward PE of 14.79. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks has a PEG of 2.09 alongside a PS value of 1.84 and a PB value of 2.29.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.20% with a Payout Ratio of 46.80%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks holds an EPS of 2.11 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.58%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.50%. Eventually, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an EPS value of 7.29% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks NYSE shows a value of 63.90% with Outstanding shares of 477.93.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.12% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -12.79%. Its Day High was -12.79% and Day Low showed 5.37%. The 52-Week High shows -21.66% with a 52-Week Low of 5.37%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a current market price of 32.19 and the change is -0.31%. Its Target Price was fixed at 38.42 at an IPO Date of 11/24/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is moving around at 37.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.86%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.16%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.94% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.88%.