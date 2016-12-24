Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) from Beverages – Soft Drinks – Todays Top Gains

0 Comment , , , ,

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks is valued at 15384.57. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCoca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)  Beverages – Soft Drinks on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.26 with a Forward PE of 14.79. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks has a PEG of 2.09 alongside a PS value of 1.84 and a PB value of 2.29.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)  Beverages – Soft Drinks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.20% with a Payout Ratio of 46.80%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks holds an EPS of 2.11 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.58%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.50%. Eventually, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an EPS value of 7.29% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Beverages – Soft Drinks NYSE shows a value of 63.90% with Outstanding shares of 477.93.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)  Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.12% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -12.79%. Its Day High was -12.79% and Day Low showed 5.37%. The 52-Week High shows -21.66% with a 52-Week Low of 5.37%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)  Beverages – Soft Drinks has a current market price of 32.19 and the change is -0.31%. Its Target Price was fixed at 38.42 at an IPO Date of 11/24/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks  is moving around at 37.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.86%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.16%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.94% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.88%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment