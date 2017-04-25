Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) from Personal Products – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products is valued at 64749.75. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Colgate-Palmolive Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forColgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.88 with a Forward PE of 22.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products has a PEG of 3.08 alongside a PS value of 4.26 and a PB value of *TBA.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products shows a Dividend Yield of 2.19% with a Payout Ratio of 56.60%. Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products holds an EPS of 2.72 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 78.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.75%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 1.90%. Eventually, Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products exhibits an EPS value of 8.73% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Colgate-Palmolive Company Personal Products NYSE shows a value of -4.60% with Outstanding shares of 886.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.30% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.04%. Its Day High was 4.04% and Day Low showed 10.80%. The 52-Week High shows -2.23% with a 52-Week Low of 15.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a current market price of 73.02 and the change is -0.22%. Its Target Price was fixed at 75.21 at an IPO Date of 01/03/1977. At present, the Gross Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company CL Personal Products is moving around at 60.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 16.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.33%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.36%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.89% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.91%.