Companies to Watch in Today’s market: Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) | Thursday May 4, 2017

With a market cap of 2.43 B, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has a large market cap size. Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/18/2000. Endo International plc is in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Endo International plc, is 8819.38, and so far today it has a volume of 6715800. Performance year to date since the 7/18/2000 is -33.88%.

To help you determine whether Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 3.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Endo International plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.61 and the P/B ratio is 0.9. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.69 and 6.84 respectively.

At the current price Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is trading at, 10.89 (-6.52% today), Endo International plc has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -14.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -3.38% after growing -850.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -855.30%, and 15.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 222.87, and the number of shares float is 221.57. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 90.90%. The float short is 9.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.26. Management has seen a return on assets of -19.50%, and also a return on investment of -25.30%.

The ability for Endo International plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 3.01 and total debt/equity is 3.06. In terms of margins, Endo International plc has a gross margin of 34.30%, with its operating margin at -86.60%, and Endo International plc has a profit margin of -83.50%.

The 52 week high is -62.02%, with 12.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.27% and the 200 day simple moving average is -32.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.