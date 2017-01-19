Copper: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper is valued at 26794.85. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Southern Copper Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Southern Copper Corporation NYSE:SCCO Copper on its PE ratio displays a value of 40.92 with a Forward PE of 23.48. Southern Copper Corporation Copper has a PEG of 2.07 alongside a PS value of 5.12 and a PB value of 4.78.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper shows a Dividend Yield of 0.57% with a Payout Ratio of 19.80%. Southern Copper Corporation Copper holds an EPS of 0.86 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -42.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 37.21%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -12.50%. Eventually, Southern Copper Corporation Copper exhibits an EPS value of 19.76% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Southern Copper Corporation Copper NYSE shows a value of 23.60% with Outstanding shares of 762.3.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper has a Current Ratio of 2.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.28% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 25.10%. Its Day High was 25.10% and Day Low showed 32.78%. The 52-Week High shows -0.85% with a 52-Week Low of 64.21%.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper has a current market price of 35.15 and the change is -0.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 31.81 at an IPO Date of 1/5/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Southern Copper Corporation SCCO Copper is moving around at 39.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.70%. Performance week shows a value of 5.56%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.94%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.26% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.01%.