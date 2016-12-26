Credit Services: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Credit Services is valued at 68972.4. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of American Express Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for American Express Company NYSE:AXP Credit Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 13.28 with a Forward PE of 13.39. American Express Company Credit Services has a PEG of 1.97 alongside a PS value of 2.09 and a PB value of 3.28.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Credit Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.71% with a Payout Ratio of 21.00%. American Express Company Credit Services holds an EPS of 5.65 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -9.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to -2.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.50%. Eventually, American Express Company Credit Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.74% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for American Express Company Credit Services NYSE shows a value of -4.70% with Outstanding shares of 920.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Credit Services has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.41% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.00%. Its Day High was 16.00% and Day Low showed 26.00%. The 52-Week High shows -1.02% with a 52-Week Low of 51.37%.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Credit Services has a current market price of 74.97 and the change is 0.52%. Its Target Price was fixed at 72.88 at an IPO Date of 6/1/1972. At present, the Gross Margin for American Express Company AXP Credit Services is moving around at 74.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 16.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.04%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.87%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.13% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.46%.