Data Storage Devices: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices is valued at 10096.96. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of NetApp, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for NetApp, Inc. NASDAQ:NTAP Data Storage Devices on its PE ratio displays a value of 33.02 with a Forward PE of 12.62. NetApp, Inc. Data Storage Devices has a PEG of 2.31 alongside a PS value of 1.87 and a PB value of 3.62.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices shows a Dividend Yield of 2.09% with a Payout Ratio of 66.30%. NetApp, Inc. Data Storage Devices holds an EPS of 1.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -55.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.12%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -14.70%. Eventually, NetApp, Inc. Data Storage Devices exhibits an EPS value of 14.27% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for NetApp, Inc. Data Storage Devices NASDAQ shows a value of -7.30% with Outstanding shares of 278.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.92% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.43%. Its Day High was 23.43% and Day Low showed 19.63%. The 52-Week High shows -6.87% with a 52-Week Low of 79.30%.

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Data Storage Devices has a current market price of 36.32 and the change is 0.28%. Its Target Price was fixed at 36.77 at an IPO Date of 11/21/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for NetApp, Inc. NTAP Data Storage Devices is moving around at 61.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.90%. Performance week shows a value of -0.36%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.08%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.75% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.25%.