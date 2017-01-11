Data Storage Devices: Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Data Storage Devices is valued at 20271.57. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Western Digital Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Western Digital Corporation NASDAQ:WDC Data Storage Devices on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 8.51. Western Digital Corporation Data Storage Devices has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.41 and a PB value of 1.87.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Data Storage Devices shows a Dividend Yield of 2.82% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Western Digital Corporation Data Storage Devices holds an EPS of -1.3 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -83.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.77%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -20.20%. Eventually, Western Digital Corporation Data Storage Devices exhibits an EPS value of 2.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Western Digital Corporation Data Storage Devices NASDAQ shows a value of 40.30% with Outstanding shares of 286.16.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Data Storage Devices has a Current Ratio of 2.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.64% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 41.28%. Its Day High was 41.28% and Day Low showed 34.19%. The 52-Week High shows -0.01% with a 52-Week Low of 112.29%.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Data Storage Devices has a current market price of 72.29 and the change is 2.05%. Its Target Price was fixed at 79.02 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1987. At present, the Gross Margin for Western Digital Corporation WDC Data Storage Devices is moving around at 26.60% alongside a Profit Margin of -2.80%. Performance week shows a value of 2.03%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.54%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.44% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.68%.