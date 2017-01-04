Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) from Auto Parts – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts is valued at 18295.24. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Delphi Automotive PLC compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forDelphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.41 with a Forward PE of 10.43. Delphi Automotive PLC Auto Parts has a PEG of 1.4 alongside a PS value of 1.13 and a PB value of 7.2.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts shows a Dividend Yield of 1.72% with a Payout Ratio of 26.40%. Delphi Automotive PLC Auto Parts holds an EPS of 3.88 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.97%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.60%. Eventually, Delphi Automotive PLC Auto Parts exhibits an EPS value of 12.43% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Delphi Automotive PLC Auto Parts NYSE shows a value of 12.70% with Outstanding shares of 270.88.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.53% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.91%. Its Day High was 0.91% and Day Low showed 13.31%. The 52-Week High shows -17.71% with a 52-Week Low of 25.53%.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Auto Parts has a current market price of 68.55 and the change is 1.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at 81.58 at an IPO Date of 11/17/2011. At present, the Gross Margin for Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH Auto Parts is moving around at 19.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.38%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.91%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.01% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.72%.