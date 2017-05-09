Delve into today’s share market: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Summary of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) | Monday May 8, 2017

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Abbott Laboratories stated a price of 44.79 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

Abbott Laboratories is operating with a market capitalization of 77.11B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.00% and an average volume of 7020.34.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Abbott Laboratories stands at -1.70% while the 52-week low stands at 24.92%.

The performance week for Abbott Laboratories is at 2.29% and the performance month is at 2.54%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.99% and 16.80% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Abbott Laboratories is 2.55% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.44%.

The volatility (week) for Abbott Laboratories is at 0.93% and the volatility (month) is at 1.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Abbott Laboratories’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 0.81%.

Abbott Laboratories’s P/E ratio currently stands at 49.54, while the P/S ratio is at 3.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -58.60%.