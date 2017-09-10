Delve into today’s share market: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 10.51B, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has a large market cap size. Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/2/2001. Bunge Limited is in the Farm Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Bunge Limited, is 1001.61, and so far today it has a volume of 624547. Performance year to date since the 8/2/2001 is 3.57%.

To help you determine whether Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.59 and forward P/E is 13.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Bunge Limited has a value for PEG of 2.14. P/S ratio is 0.23 and the P/B ratio is 1.61. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.06 and 10.24 respectively.

At the current price Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is trading at, $74.82 (-1.08% today), Bunge Limited has a dividend yield of 2.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 48.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 42.30% after growing 4.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -42.30%, and 10.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 140.47, and the number of shares float is 139.99. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 84.50%. The float short is 1.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.64. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.40%.

The ability for Bunge Limited, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.6 and total debt/equity is 0.89. In terms of margins, Bunge Limited has a gross margin of 4.50%, with its operating margin at 1.40%, and Bunge Limited has a profit margin of 1.10%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

