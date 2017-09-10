Delve into today’s share market: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 14.77B, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has a large market cap size. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/9/2010. First Republic Bank is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for First Republic Bank, is 673.97, and so far today it has a volume of 696088. Performance year to date since the 12/9/2010 is 1.91%.

To help you determine whether First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.93 and forward P/E is 17.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that First Republic Bank has a value for PEG of 1.45. P/S ratio is 6.73 and the P/B ratio is 2.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.33 and *tba respectively.

At the current price First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is trading at, $93.90 (1.52% today), First Republic Bank has a dividend yield of 0.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 15.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.07% after growing 23.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%, and 25.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 157.28, and the number of shares float is 155.56. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at *tba. The float short is 2.63%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.07. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 24.60%.

The ability for First Republic Bank, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *tba, and quick ratio is *tba. Long term debt/equity is 0.27 and total debt/equity is 0.27. In terms of margins, First Republic Bank has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 87.60%, and First Republic Bank has a profit margin of 29.60%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.