Determining the stand-point of: FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Summary of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), from Utilities sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

FirstEnergy Corp. stated a price of $32.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.06%.

FirstEnergy Corp. is operating with a market capitalization of 14.51B, with a return on assets (ROA) of -11.10% and an average volume of 4394.17.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -66.70% and the debt to equity stands at 3.61.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for FirstEnergy Corp. stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for FirstEnergy Corp. is at -0.43% and the performance month is at 4.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.04% and 2.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for FirstEnergy Corp. is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for FirstEnergy Corp. is at 0.97% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

FirstEnergy Corp.’s short ratio is currently at 2.62 and the float short is at 2.60%.

FirstEnergy Corp.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *tba, while the P/S ratio is at 1.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.20%.