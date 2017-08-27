Determining the stand-point of: Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Summary of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) | Sunday, August 27, 2017

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. stated a price of $247.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.47%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18.3B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.00% and an average volume of 422.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at while the 52-week low stands at .

The performance week for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at -0.77% and the performance month is at 3.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.74% and 8.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is and the simple 200-day moving average is at .

The volatility (week) for Mohawk Industries, Inc. is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.33%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.04 and the float short is at 1.40%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.13, while the P/S ratio is at 2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 50.10%.