Diagnostic Substances: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances is valued at 10851.1. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. NASDAQ:IDXX Diagnostic Substances on its PE ratio displays a value of 51.32 with a Forward PE of 42.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Diagnostic Substances has a PEG of 3.42 alongside a PS value of 6.26 and a PB value of 197.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Diagnostic Substances holds an EPS of 2.35 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 14.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to 19.20%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 11.60%. Eventually, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Diagnostic Substances exhibits an EPS value of 15.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Diagnostic Substances NASDAQ shows a value of 10.30% with Outstanding shares of 89.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.12% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.11%. Its Day High was 19.11% and Day Low showed 18.43%. The 52-Week High shows -0.39% with a 52-Week Low of 91.13%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances has a current market price of 121.33 and the change is 0.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 120.6 at an IPO Date of 6/24/1991. At present, the Gross Margin for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX Diagnostic Substances is moving around at 55.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.40%. Performance week shows a value of 2.64%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.62%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.74% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.78%.