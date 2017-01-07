Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) from REIT – Office – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office is valued at 16561.09. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office on its PE ratio displays a value of 72.55 with a Forward PE of 71.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. REIT – Office has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 8.02 and a PB value of 3.7.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office shows a Dividend Yield of 3.38% with a Payout Ratio of 240.10%. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. REIT – Office holds an EPS of 1.43 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 57.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to -27.08%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 18.20%. Eventually, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. REIT – Office exhibits an EPS value of -1.96% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. REIT – Office NYSE shows a value of 25.30% with Outstanding shares of 159.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.29% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.73%. Its Day High was 9.73% and Day Low showed 22.62%. The 52-Week High shows -6.40% with a 52-Week Low of 54.53%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) REIT – Office has a current market price of 104.04 and the change is -1.14%. Its Target Price was fixed at 106.27 at an IPO Date of 10/29/2004. At present, the Gross Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR REIT – Office is moving around at 63.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.40%. Performance week shows a value of 5.72%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 17.02%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.43% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.36%.