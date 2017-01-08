DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) from CATV Systems – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems is valued at 28766.18. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of DISH Network Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forDISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems on its PE ratio displays a value of 29.61 with a Forward PE of 22.8. DISH Network Corporation CATV Systems has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.9 and a PB value of 6.65.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. DISH Network Corporation CATV Systems holds an EPS of 2.07 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -21.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to -10.86%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -6.10%. Eventually, DISH Network Corporation CATV Systems exhibits an EPS value of -1.14% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for DISH Network Corporation CATV Systems NASDAQ shows a value of 0.30% with Outstanding shares of 468.81.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.82%. Its Day High was 16.82% and Day Low showed 13.88%. The 52-Week High shows 0.02% with a 52-Week Low of 57.94%.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) CATV Systems has a current market price of 61.36 and the change is 0.99%. Its Target Price was fixed at 73.64 at an IPO Date of 6/21/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for DISH Network Corporation DISH CATV Systems is moving around at 26.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.50%. Performance week shows a value of 5.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.87%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.36% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.14%.