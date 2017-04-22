Diversified Communication Services: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Diversified Communication Services is valued at 34878.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Crown Castle International Corp. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Crown Castle International Corp. NYSE:CCI Diversified Communication Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 102.25 with a Forward PE of 65.22. Crown Castle International Corp. Diversified Communication Services has a PEG of 4.83 alongside a PS value of 8.89 and a PB value of 4.5.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Diversified Communication Services shows a Dividend Yield of 3.94% with a Payout Ratio of 381.20%. Crown Castle International Corp. Diversified Communication Services holds an EPS of 0.94 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -34.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 29.71%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.90%. Eventually, Crown Castle International Corp. Diversified Communication Services exhibits an EPS value of 21.15% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Crown Castle International Corp. Diversified Communication Services NYSE shows a value of 9.20% with Outstanding shares of 361.36.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Diversified Communication Services has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.23% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.62%. Its Day High was 7.62% and Day Low showed 12.49%. The 52-Week High shows -3.15% with a 52-Week Low of 24.24%.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Diversified Communication Services has a current market price of 96.52 and the change is -0.28%. Its Target Price was fixed at 102.68 at an IPO Date of 8/18/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. CCI Diversified Communication Services is moving around at 63.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.73%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.19%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.99% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.10%.