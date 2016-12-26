Diversified Communication Services: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services is valued at 28104.23. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk NYSE:TLK Diversified Communication Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 25.61 with a Forward PE of *TBA. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Diversified Communication Services has a PEG of 2.94 alongside a PS value of 3.35 and a PB value of 4.71.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.04% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Diversified Communication Services holds an EPS of 1.09 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to *TBA, and its growth for the last five years shows at -23.00%. Eventually, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Diversified Communication Services exhibits an EPS value of 8.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Diversified Communication Services NYSE shows a value of 10.60% with Outstanding shares of 1010.58.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.20% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.57%. Its Day High was -5.57% and Day Low showed 1.68%. The 52-Week High shows -19.32% with a 52-Week Low of 35.38%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Diversified Communication Services has a current market price of 27.81 and the change is 0.72%. Its Target Price was fixed at 24.23 at an IPO Date of 11/14/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk TLK Diversified Communication Services is moving around at 70.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.50%. Performance week shows a value of -2.32%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.85%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.88% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.65%.