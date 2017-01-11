Diversified Communication Services: Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services is valued at 17407.7. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Telecom Italia S.p.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Telecom Italia S.p.A. NYSE:TI Diversified Communication Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.85 with a Forward PE of 18.21. Telecom Italia S.p.A. Diversified Communication Services has a PEG of 2.51 alongside a PS value of 0.87 and a PB value of 0.67.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Telecom Italia S.p.A. Diversified Communication Services holds an EPS of 0.52 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -184.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 21.46%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -17.10%. Eventually, Telecom Italia S.p.A. Diversified Communication Services exhibits an EPS value of 6.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Diversified Communication Services NYSE shows a value of 1.40% with Outstanding shares of 1987.18.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.32% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.22%. Its Day High was 2.22% and Day Low showed 24.93%. The 52-Week High shows -25.46% with a 52-Week Low of 27.63%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services has a current market price of 8.87 and the change is 1.26%. Its Target Price was fixed at 16.54 at an IPO Date of 10/9/2003. At present, the Gross Margin for Telecom Italia S.p.A. TI Diversified Communication Services is moving around at 84.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.30%. Performance week shows a value of -2.23%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.09%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.31% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.89%.