Diversified Electronics: Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics is valued at 10261.73. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Acuity Brands, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Acuity Brands, Inc. NYSE:AYI Diversified Electronics on its PE ratio displays a value of 34.83 with a Forward PE of 20.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. Diversified Electronics has a PEG of 1.79 alongside a PS value of 3.12 and a PB value of 6.09.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics shows a Dividend Yield of 0.23% with a Payout Ratio of 7.80%. Acuity Brands, Inc. Diversified Electronics holds an EPS of 6.63 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 30.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 21.85%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 22.30%. Eventually, Acuity Brands, Inc. Diversified Electronics exhibits an EPS value of 19.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Acuity Brands, Inc. Diversified Electronics NYSE shows a value of 21.80% with Outstanding shares of 44.45.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics has a Current Ratio of 2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.46% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.08%. Its Day High was -7.08% and Day Low showed 7.62%. The 52-Week High shows -16.86% with a 52-Week Low of 37.99%.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Diversified Electronics has a current market price of 233.42 and the change is 1.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 273.82 at an IPO Date of 12/3/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI Diversified Electronics is moving around at 43.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -8.17%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.75% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.97%.