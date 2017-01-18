Diversified Electronics: Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Diversified Electronics is valued at 20840.77. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Amphenol Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Amphenol Corporation NYSE:APH Diversified Electronics on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.09 with a Forward PE of 22.76. Amphenol Corporation Diversified Electronics has a PEG of 3.42 alongside a PS value of 3.44 and a PB value of 5.64.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Diversified Electronics shows a Dividend Yield of 0.95% with a Payout Ratio of 21.90%. Amphenol Corporation Diversified Electronics holds an EPS of 2.5 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 9.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.35%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 11.40%. Eventually, Amphenol Corporation Diversified Electronics exhibits an EPS value of 7.92% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Amphenol Corporation Diversified Electronics NYSE shows a value of 12.10% with Outstanding shares of 307.84.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Diversified Electronics has a Current Ratio of 2.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.28% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.80%. Its Day High was 9.80% and Day Low showed 4.83%. The 52-Week High shows -1.93% with a 52-Week Low of 53.58%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Diversified Electronics has a current market price of 67.7 and the change is -0.60%. Its Target Price was fixed at 69 at an IPO Date of 11/8/1991. At present, the Gross Margin for Amphenol Corporation APH Diversified Electronics is moving around at 32.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.00%. Performance week shows a value of 0.47%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.09%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.12% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.14%.