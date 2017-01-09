Diversified Electronics: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Diversified Electronics is valued at 24383.1. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of TE Connectivity Ltd. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for TE Connectivity Ltd. NYSE:TEL Diversified Electronics on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.88 with a Forward PE of 14.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. Diversified Electronics has a PEG of 1.43 alongside a PS value of 1.99 and a PB value of 2.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Diversified Electronics shows a Dividend Yield of 2.17% with a Payout Ratio of 25.30%. TE Connectivity Ltd. Diversified Electronics holds an EPS of 5.3 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 74.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.32%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.60%. Eventually, TE Connectivity Ltd. Diversified Electronics exhibits an EPS value of 9.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for TE Connectivity Ltd. Diversified Electronics NYSE shows a value of 11.70% with Outstanding shares of 357.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Diversified Electronics has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.37% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.16%. Its Day High was 10.16% and Day Low showed 12.04%. The 52-Week High shows -4.97% with a 52-Week Low of 35.25%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Diversified Electronics has a current market price of 68.3 and the change is 0.68%. Its Target Price was fixed at 70.88 at an IPO Date of 6/14/2007. At present, the Gross Margin for TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL Diversified Electronics is moving around at 33.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 16.40%. Performance week shows a value of -2.50%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.07%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.90% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.40%.