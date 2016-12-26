Diversified Investments: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments is valued at 34120.41. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE:ICE Diversified Investments on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.25 with a Forward PE of 18.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Diversified Investments has a PEG of 1.74 alongside a PS value of 8.05 and a PB value of 2.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments shows a Dividend Yield of 1.20% with a Payout Ratio of 26.80%. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Diversified Investments holds an EPS of 2.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 34.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.87%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.30%. Eventually, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Diversified Investments exhibits an EPS value of 13.34% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Diversified Investments NYSE shows a value of 32.10% with Outstanding shares of 600.5.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.54% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.94%. Its Day High was 7.94% and Day Low showed 9.02%. The 52-Week High shows -5.02% with a 52-Week Low of 26.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments has a current market price of 56.82 and the change is -0.80%. Its Target Price was fixed at 63.63 at an IPO Date of 11/16/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE Diversified Investments is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 34.00%. Performance week shows a value of -1.90%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.88%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.17% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.47%.