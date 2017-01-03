Diversified Machinery: Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Diversified Machinery is valued at 88406.29. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Honeywell International Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Honeywell International Inc. NYSE:HON Diversified Machinery on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.1 with a Forward PE of 16.47. Honeywell International Inc. Diversified Machinery has a PEG of 2.39 alongside a PS value of 2.25 and a PB value of 4.61.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Diversified Machinery shows a Dividend Yield of 2.30% with a Payout Ratio of 45.90%. Honeywell International Inc. Diversified Machinery holds an EPS of 6.4 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.89%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 19.40%. Eventually, Honeywell International Inc. Diversified Machinery exhibits an EPS value of 7.56% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Honeywell International Inc. Diversified Machinery NYSE shows a value of 2.00% with Outstanding shares of 763.11.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Diversified Machinery has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.63% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.32%. Its Day High was 2.32% and Day Low showed 8.50%. The 52-Week High shows -2.31% with a 52-Week Low of 26.48%.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Diversified Machinery has a current market price of 115.96 and the change is 0.09%. Its Target Price was fixed at 127.55 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1970. At present, the Gross Margin for Honeywell International Inc. HON Diversified Machinery is moving around at 31.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.60%. Performance week shows a value of -0.92%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.68%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.81% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.33%.