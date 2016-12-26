Diversified Machinery: Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery is valued at 17383.44. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Rockwell Automation Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Rockwell Automation Inc. NYSE:ROK Diversified Machinery on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.45 with a Forward PE of 21. Rockwell Automation Inc. Diversified Machinery has a PEG of 3.31 alongside a PS value of 2.96 and a PB value of 8.8.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery shows a Dividend Yield of 2.24% with a Payout Ratio of 51.80%. Rockwell Automation Inc. Diversified Machinery holds an EPS of 5.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -8.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.92%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 3.00%. Eventually, Rockwell Automation Inc. Diversified Machinery exhibits an EPS value of 7.39% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Rockwell Automation Inc. Diversified Machinery NYSE shows a value of -4.30% with Outstanding shares of 127.81.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.14% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.62%. Its Day High was 15.62% and Day Low showed 18.90%. The 52-Week High shows -2.60% with a 52-Week Low of 59.51%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Diversified Machinery has a current market price of 136.01 and the change is 0.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 125.58 at an IPO Date of 12/31/1981. At present, the Gross Margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK Diversified Machinery is moving around at 42.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.40%. Performance week shows a value of 0.82%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.15%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.15% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.55%.