Diversified Utilities: Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Diversified Utilities is valued at 32430.5. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Exelon Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Exelon Corporation NYSE:EXC Diversified Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.14 with a Forward PE of 13.35. Exelon Corporation Diversified Utilities has a PEG of 5.75 alongside a PS value of 1.07 and a PB value of 1.25.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Diversified Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 3.62% with a Payout Ratio of 93.90%. Exelon Corporation Diversified Utilities holds an EPS of 1.34 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 35.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to -1.83%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -8.10%. Eventually, Exelon Corporation Diversified Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 4.55% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Exelon Corporation Diversified Utilities NYSE shows a value of 21.60% with Outstanding shares of 925.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Diversified Utilities has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.80% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.91%. Its Day High was 3.91% and Day Low showed 18.38%. The 52-Week High shows -4.57% with a 52-Week Low of 39.60%.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) Diversified Utilities has a current market price of 35.3 and the change is 0.68%. Its Target Price was fixed at 37.81 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1980. At present, the Gross Margin for Exelon Corporation EXC Diversified Utilities is moving around at 59.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.37%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.51%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.82% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.96%.