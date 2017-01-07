Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) from Discount, Variety Stores – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores is valued at 20280.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Dollar General Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forDollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.28 with a Forward PE of 15.59. Dollar General Corporation Discount, Variety Stores has a PEG of 1.62 alongside a PS value of 0.95 and a PB value of 3.84.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 1.36% with a Payout Ratio of 22.80%. Dollar General Corporation Discount, Variety Stores holds an EPS of 4.24 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.05%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 16.70%. Eventually, Dollar General Corporation Discount, Variety Stores exhibits an EPS value of 10.68% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Dollar General Corporation Discount, Variety Stores NYSE shows a value of 5.00% with Outstanding shares of 276.49.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.31% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.32%. Its Day High was -9.32% and Day Low showed 9.17%. The 52-Week High shows -23.77% with a 52-Week Low of 10.66%.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Discount, Variety Stores has a current market price of 73.35 and the change is -1.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 80.07 at an IPO Date of 11/13/2009. At present, the Gross Margin for Dollar General Corporation DG Discount, Variety Stores is moving around at 30.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.70%. Performance week shows a value of -1.05%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.78%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.69% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.85%.