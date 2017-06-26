Dominating the Market Today: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Summary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) | Monday June 26, 2017

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stated a price of 185.25 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 177.01 B, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.00% and an average volume of 3250.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.81.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at -1.81% while the 52-week low stands at 39.93%.

The performance week for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 1.99% and the performance month is at 5.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.27% and 14.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.75%.

The simple 20 day moving average for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 2.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.68%.

The volatility (week) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is at 1.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 3.28 and the float short is at 1.13%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.71, while the P/S ratio is at 0.94 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.60%.