Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) from Electric Utilities – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities is valued at 48039.03. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Dominion Resources, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forDominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.04 with a Forward PE of 19.8. Dominion Resources, Inc. Electric Utilities has a PEG of 3.82 alongside a PS value of 4.29 and a PB value of 3.19.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 3.96% with a Payout Ratio of 82.90%. Dominion Resources, Inc. Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 3.31 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 42.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 1.32%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -9.20%. Eventually, Dominion Resources, Inc. Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 6.04% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Dominion Resources, Inc. Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of 5.40% with Outstanding shares of 630.02.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.92% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.96%. Its Day High was 4.96% and Day Low showed 11.24%. The 52-Week High shows -1.16% with a 52-Week Low of 20.17%.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 76.61 and the change is 0.47%. Its Target Price was fixed at 78.29 at an IPO Date of 10/3/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for Dominion Resources, Inc. D Electric Utilities is moving around at 97.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 18.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.65%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.81%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.03% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.32%.