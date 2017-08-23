Drug Manufacturers – Major: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major is valued at 112.77B. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of AbbVie Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for AbbVie Inc. NYSE:ABBV Drug Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.26 with a Forward PE of 10.91. AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 1.24 alongside a PS value of 4.22 and a PB value of 18.75.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 3.62% with a Payout Ratio of 58.90%. AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 4.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 16.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.49%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.90%. Eventually, AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 13.93% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of 7.60% with Outstanding shares of 1595.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of . Its Day High was and Day Low showed . The 52-Week High shows with a 52-Week Low of .

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of $71.76 and the change is 1.50%. Its Target Price was fixed at $76.89 at an IPO Date of 1/2/2013. At present, the Gross Margin for AbbVie Inc. ABBV Drug Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 76.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 24.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -5.27%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.53%.