Drug Manufacturers – Other: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other is valued at 71766.48. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Novo Nordisk A/S compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE:NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.26 with a Forward PE of 16. Novo Nordisk A/S Drug Manufacturers – Other has a PEG of 1.96 alongside a PS value of 4.6 and a PB value of 15.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other shows a Dividend Yield of 3.95% with a Payout Ratio of 43.30%. Novo Nordisk A/S Drug Manufacturers – Other holds an EPS of 2.07 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 34.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 3.62%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 22.40%. Eventually, Novo Nordisk A/S Drug Manufacturers – Other exhibits an EPS value of 8.80% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Novo Nordisk A/S Drug Manufacturers – Other NYSE shows a value of 2.80% with Outstanding shares of 2009.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.29% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -24.79%. Its Day High was -24.79% and Day Low showed 15.64%. The 52-Week High shows -37.80% with a 52-Week Low of 15.64%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a current market price of 35.72 and the change is 0.51%. Its Target Price was fixed at 35.1 at an IPO Date of 1/4/1982. At present, the Gross Margin for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Drug Manufacturers – Other is moving around at 84.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 33.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 13.15%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.06% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.33%.