Drug Manufacturers – Other: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other is valued at 34258.95. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited NYSE:TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.5 with a Forward PE of 6.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Drug Manufacturers – Other has a PEG of 17.61 alongside a PS value of 1.69 and a PB value of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other shows a Dividend Yield of 4.03% with a Payout Ratio of 77.90%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Drug Manufacturers – Other holds an EPS of 1.73 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -48.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to -2.11%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.10%. Eventually, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Drug Manufacturers – Other exhibits an EPS value of 1.11% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Drug Manufacturers – Other NYSE shows a value of 15.30% with Outstanding shares of 1015.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.41% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -28.65%. Its Day High was -28.65% and Day Low showed 0.57%. The 52-Week High shows -46.02% with a 52-Week Low of 0.57%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a current market price of 33.75 and the change is -0.65%. Its Target Price was fixed at 45.09 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other is moving around at 55.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.80%. Performance week shows a value of -3.74%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -8.78%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.64% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.24%.