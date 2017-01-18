Drug Stores: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores is valued at 91016.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. NASDAQ:WBA Drug Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.27 with a Forward PE of 15.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Drug Stores has a PEG of 1.77 alongside a PS value of 0.78 and a PB value of 3.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 1.78% with a Payout Ratio of 38.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Drug Stores holds an EPS of 3.78 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.22%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 5.40%. Eventually, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Drug Stores exhibits an EPS value of 12.60% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Drug Stores NASDAQ shows a value of -1.80% with Outstanding shares of 1080.7.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.51% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.74%. Its Day High was 3.74% and Day Low showed 9.85%. The 52-Week High shows -4.30% with a 52-Week Low of 19.98%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drug Stores has a current market price of 84.22 and the change is 0.48%. Its Target Price was fixed at 94.42 at an IPO Date of 7/1/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA Drug Stores is moving around at 25.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.50%. Performance week shows a value of 2.02%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.77%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.54% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.52%.